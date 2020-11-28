In the latest trading session, 269,573 MiMedx Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MDXG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.64 changing hands around $0.1 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $737.34 Million. MDXG’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.73% off its 52-week high of $7.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.95, which suggests the current value is an impressive 55.57% up since then. When we look at MiMedx Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 497.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 245.28 Million.

Analysts give the MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MDXG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MiMedx Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) trade information

Instantly MDXG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.00-5 on Monday, Nov 23 added 5.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MDXG’s forecast low is $9 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.54% for it to hit the projected low.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $84.5 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that MiMedx Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 01, 2018 will be $90.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $72.61 Million and $76.41 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.8%. The 2020 estimates are for MiMedx Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 15.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.29% of MiMedx Group, Inc. shares while 12.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.11%. There are 25 institutions holding the MiMedx Group, Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.45% of the shares, roughly 2.7 Million MDXG shares worth $17.16 Million.

Acuitas Investments LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 431.54 Thousand shares worth $2.74 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Thompson Large Cap Fund and Forum Funds II-Acuitas U.S. Micro Cap Fund. With 57600 shares estimated at $366.05 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Forum Funds II-Acuitas U.S. Micro Cap Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 48.1 Thousand shares worth around $305.65 Thousand.

