In the latest trading session, 360,488 Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.(NASDAQ:MFH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.55 changing hands around -$0.41 or -0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.97 Million. MFH’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.92% off its 52-week high of $5.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 60.78% up since then. When we look at Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 576.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 411.95 Million.

Analysts give the Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MFH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Although MFH has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -13.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.20-2 on Wednesday, Nov 25 added 20.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.55%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. earnings to increase by 123%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. shares while 1.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.19%. There are 6 institutions holding the Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 41.85 Thousand MFH shares worth $91.24 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 33.03 Thousand shares worth $71.99 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored