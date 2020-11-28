In the latest trading session, 470,568 Liberty Latin America Ltd.(NASDAQ:LILAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.72 changing hands around -$0.27 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.72 Billion. LILAK’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.32% off its 52-week high of $18.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.47, which suggests the current value is an impressive 36.26% up since then. When we look at Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 780.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 Million.

Analysts give the Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LILAK as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) trade information

Although LILAK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.78- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 8.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.45 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LILAK’s forecast low is $6.5 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +87.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -44.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Liberty Latin America Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +25.91% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Liberty Latin America Ltd. will drop -145.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.01 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $903.32 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $975Million and $931Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Liberty Latin America Ltd. earnings to decrease by -426.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.18% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares while 76.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82%. There are 273 institutions holding the Liberty Latin America Ltd. stock share, with Genesis Investment Management, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.46% of the shares, roughly 15.33 Million LILAK shares worth $124.77 Million.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.85% or 14.22 Million shares worth $115.75 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2441581 shares estimated at $23.29 Million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 1.62 Million shares worth around $15.26 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored