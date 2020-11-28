In the latest trading session, 348,666 LAIX Inc.(NYSE:LAIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.71 changing hands around -$0.17 or -0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $84.5 Million. LAIX’s current price is a discount, trading about -367.25% off its 52-week high of $7.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the current value is an impressive 20.47% up since then. When we look at LAIX Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 115.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.18 Million.

Analysts give the LAIX Inc. (LAIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LAIX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. LAIX Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) trade information

Although LAIX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -9.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2 on Friday, Nov 27 added 14.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) is -0.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.5 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LAIX Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $48.78 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $32.72 Million and $32.59 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for LAIX Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of LAIX Inc. shares while 36.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.73%. There are 8 institutions holding the LAIX Inc. stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 19.15% of the shares, roughly 5.66 Million LAIX shares worth $10.25 Million.

IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.72% or 3.17 Million shares worth $5.74 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

