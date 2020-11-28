In the latest trading session, 673,410 Geospace Technologies Corporation(NASDAQ:GEOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.1. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.33 changing hands around -$1.06 or -0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $86.54 Million. GEOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -178.99% off its 52-week high of $17.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.61, which suggests the current value is an impressive 27.17% up since then. When we look at Geospace Technologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 89.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.7 Million.

Analysts give the Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GEOS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Geospace Technologies Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) trade information

Although GEOS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -14.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.65-1 on Wednesday, Nov 25 added 17.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.62%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 279.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 172.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GEOS’s forecast low is $17.25 with $17.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +172.51% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 172.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Geospace Technologies Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37% per year.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.21% of Geospace Technologies Corporation shares while 71.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.18%. There are 103 institutions holding the Geospace Technologies Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.81% of the shares, roughly 1.34 Million GEOS shares worth $8.29 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.78% or 1.34 Million shares worth $8.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 836856 shares estimated at $4.29 Million under it, the former controlled 6.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 5.12% of the shares, roughly 699.33 Thousand shares worth around $5.28 Million.

