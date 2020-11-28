In the latest trading session, 585,906 Fossil Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:FOSL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.15 changing hands around -$0.44 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $573.93 Million. FOSL’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.42% off its 52-week high of $12.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.69, which suggests the current value is an impressive 75.87% up since then. When we look at Fossil Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 Million.

Analysts give the Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FOSL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Fossil Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.73.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

Although FOSL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.8%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.20- on Friday, Nov 20 added 8.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.42%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is 0.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -77.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FOSL’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -77.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fossil Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +257.37% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fossil Group, Inc. will drop -386.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 700% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $333.5 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fossil Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 01, 2020 will be $522.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $539.49 Million and $711.6 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -38.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -26.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Fossil Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -314.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.9% per year.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.46% of Fossil Group, Inc. shares while 93.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.09%. There are 195 institutions holding the Fossil Group, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.41% of the shares, roughly 7.42 Million FOSL shares worth $42.57 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.41% or 6.9 Million shares worth $39.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 4066017 shares estimated at $13.46 Million under it, the former controlled 7.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 5.55% of the shares, roughly 2.86 Million shares worth around $16.32 Million.

