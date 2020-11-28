In the latest trading session, 460,380 Diana Shipping Inc.(NYSE:DSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.8 changing hands around $0.16 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $160.7 Million. DSX’s current price is a discount, trading about -95.56% off its 52-week high of $3.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 30.56% up since then. When we look at Diana Shipping Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 352.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 238.28 Million.

Analysts give the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended DSX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Diana Shipping Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Instantly DSX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 9.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.83 on Friday, Nov 27 added 1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.42%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is 0.3% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 674.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DSX’s forecast low is $1.6 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +66.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.13 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Diana Shipping Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $39.48 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $47.02 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Diana Shipping Inc. earnings to decrease by -265.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.09% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares while 23.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.99%. There are 48 institutions holding the Diana Shipping Inc. stock share, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.56% of the shares, roughly 5.99 Million DSX shares worth $8.44 Million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.82% or 3.48 Million shares worth $4.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and JNL Series Trust/JNL Franklin Templeton Intl Small Cap Fund. With 2331975 shares estimated at $3.24 Million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust/JNL Franklin Templeton Intl Small Cap Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 1.4 Million shares worth around $2.1 Million.

