In the latest trading session, 275,000 Cancer Genetics, Inc.(NASDAQ:CGIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.44 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.94 Million. CGIX’s current price is a discount, trading about -325.82% off its 52-week high of $10.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.92, which suggests the current value is an impressive 21.31% up since then. When we look at Cancer Genetics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 122.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 142.5 Million.

Analysts give the Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CGIX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cancer Genetics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) trade information

Instantly CGIX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.48-1 on Friday, Nov 27 added 1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.59%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) is -0.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90, meaning bulls need an upside of 3588.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGIX’s forecast low is $90 with $90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +3588.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3588.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.77 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cancer Genetics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 01, 2019 will be $11.24 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.67 Million and $7.04 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 59.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Cancer Genetics, Inc. earnings to increase by 22.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.81% of Cancer Genetics, Inc. shares while 16.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.41%. There are 17 institutions holding the Cancer Genetics, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.75% of the shares, roughly 193.4 Thousand CGIX shares worth $802.61 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.9% or 36.67 Thousand shares worth $152.16 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 10519 shares estimated at $31.87 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 4.8 Thousand shares worth around $25.75 Thousand.

