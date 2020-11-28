In the latest trading session, 636,562 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.(NYSE:CANF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.88 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.33 Million. CANF’s current price is a discount, trading about -163.3% off its 52-week high of $4.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the current value is an impressive 42.55% up since then. When we look at Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 292.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 375.7 Million.

Analysts give the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CANF as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) trade information

Instantly CANF is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.3%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.94 on Friday, Nov 27 added 3.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 345.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 165.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CANF’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +165.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 165.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 01, 2020 will be $250Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.15 Million and $192Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -78.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. earnings to increase by 11.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.19% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares while 7.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.84%. There are 12 institutions holding the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2020, the company held 0.21% of the shares, roughly 31.81 Thousand CANF shares worth $62.97 Thousand.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 17.3 Thousand shares worth $30.62 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

