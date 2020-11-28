In the latest trading session, 633,510 ARCA biopharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:ABIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.8. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.28 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.9 Million. ABIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -414.02% off its 52-week high of $22. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.21, which suggests the current value is an impressive 48.36% up since then. When we look at ARCA biopharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 560.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 663.07 Million.

Analysts give the ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ABIO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ARCA biopharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) trade information

Instantly ABIO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.45-3 on Friday, Nov 27 added 3.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABIO’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +63.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 63.55% for it to hit the projected low.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.3%. The 2020 estimates are for ARCA biopharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 59.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of ARCA biopharma, Inc. shares while 8.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.48%. There are 23 institutions holding the ARCA biopharma, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.08% of the shares, roughly 287.26 Thousand ABIO shares worth $1.27 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.41% or 38.31 Thousand shares worth $169.33 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Tekla Life Sciences Investors and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 32461 shares estimated at $143.48 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 5.6 Thousand shares worth around $37.1 Thousand.

