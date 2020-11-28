In the latest trading session, 637,517 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.58 changing hands around -$0.12 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.49 Billion. ASO’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.99% off its 52-week high of $18.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.05, which suggests the current value is an impressive 27.32% up since then. When we look at Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 Million.

Analysts give the Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ASO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASO’s forecast low is $17.5 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.75% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. earnings to increase by 459.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45.52% per year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored