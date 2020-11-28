In the latest trading session, 599,781 Open Lending Corporation(NASDAQ:LPRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.64 changing hands around $0.06 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.67 Billion. LPRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.46% off its 52-week high of $31.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.37, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.28% up since then. When we look at Open Lending Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 538.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 921.98 Million.

Analysts give the Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LPRO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Open Lending Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LPRO’s forecast low is $30 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +22.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Open Lending Corporation earnings to increase by 383.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 51.41% per year.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.27% of Open Lending Corporation shares while 50.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.86%. There are 102 institutions holding the Open Lending Corporation stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.03% of the shares, roughly 6.45 Million LPRO shares worth $164.39 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.76% or 6.1 Million shares worth $155.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund. With 1685696 shares estimated at $42.99 Million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 878.25 Thousand shares worth around $22.4 Million.

