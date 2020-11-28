In the latest trading session, 553,311 Datasea Inc.(NASDAQ:DTSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.5. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.45 changing hands around $0.25 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.31 Million. DTSS’s current price is a discount, trading about -154.69% off its 52-week high of $6.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the current value is an impressive 44.9% up since then. When we look at Datasea Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 102.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 81.34 Million.

Analysts give the Datasea Inc. (DTSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DTSS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Instantly DTSS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 11.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.89-1 on Friday, Nov 27 added 15.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2%, with the 5-day performance at 0.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) is -0.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Datasea Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.62% of Datasea Inc. shares while 0.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.36%. There are 5 institutions holding the Datasea Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 22.86 Thousand DTSS shares worth $72.02 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 17.58 Thousand shares worth $36.58 Thousand as of Jun 29, 2020.

