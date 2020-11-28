In the latest trading session, 411,147 Dare Bioscience, Inc.(NASDAQ:DARE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.35 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.29 Million. DARE’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.44% off its 52-week high of $2.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the current value is an impressive 44.44% up since then. When we look at Dare Bioscience, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 609.64 Million.
Analysts give the Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DARE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Dare Bioscience, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.
Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 277.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DARE’s forecast low is $3 with $7.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +455.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 122.22% for it to hit the projected low.
Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43%. The 2020 estimates are for Dare Bioscience, Inc. earnings to increase by 38%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.3% of Dare Bioscience, Inc. shares while 5.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.49%. There are 22 institutions holding the Dare Bioscience, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.2% of the shares, roughly 836.88 Thousand DARE shares worth $835.8 Thousand.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.85% or 703.6 Thousand shares worth $702.69 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Balanced Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 132692 shares estimated at $131.18 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 109.63 Thousand shares worth around $108.38 Thousand.
