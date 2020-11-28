In the latest trading session, 289,701 China Recycling Energy Corporation(NASDAQ:CREG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.15 changing hands around $0.21 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.1 Million. CREG’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.69% off its 52-week high of $7.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 65.05% up since then. When we look at China Recycling Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 998.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 713.46 Million.

Analysts give the China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CREG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. China Recycling Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) trade information

Instantly CREG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.40-1 on Monday, Nov 23 added 19.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.84%, with the 5-day performance at 0.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) is 0.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $350, meaning bulls need an upside of 6696.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CREG’s forecast low is $350 with $350 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +6696.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6696.12% for it to hit the projected low.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17%. The 2020 estimates are for China Recycling Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 92.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.31% of China Recycling Energy Corporation shares while 2.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.93%. There are 6 institutions holding the China Recycling Energy Corporation stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.28% of the shares, roughly 40.06 Thousand CREG shares worth $125.37 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.7% or 21.97 Thousand shares worth $68.76 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

