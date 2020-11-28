In the latest trading session, 252,043 Biocept, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.44 changing hands around -$0.05 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.48 Million. BIOC’s current price is a discount, trading about -192.79% off its 52-week high of $13. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 52.7% up since then. When we look at Biocept, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 505.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 597.91 Million.

Analysts give the Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BIOC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Biocept, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, meaning bulls need an upside of 350.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIOC’s forecast low is $20 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +350.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 350.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.19 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Biocept, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $12.15 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.78 Million and $1.45 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 415.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 739.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Biocept, Inc. earnings to increase by 86.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of Biocept, Inc. shares while 14.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.9%. There are 21 institutions holding the Biocept, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.89% of the shares, roughly 654.6 Thousand BIOC shares worth $2.89 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 191.63 Thousand shares worth $845.09 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 418160 shares estimated at $2.98 Million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 224.12 Thousand shares worth around $1.59 Million.

