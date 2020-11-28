In the latest trading session, 334,533 Houston American Energy Corp.(NYSE:HUSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.7 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.83 Million. HUSA’s current price is a discount, trading about -274.12% off its 52-week high of $6.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the current value is an impressive 49.41% up since then. When we look at Houston American Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 677.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.16 Million.

Analysts give the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HUSA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Houston American Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) trade information

Instantly HUSA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.91 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 11.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 405.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 128.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 7988.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUSA’s forecast low is $137.5 with $137.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +7988.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7988.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13%. The 2020 estimates are for Houston American Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -904.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.01% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares while 9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.23%. There are 17 institutions holding the Houston American Energy Corp. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.16% of the shares, roughly 429.59 Thousand HUSA shares worth $833.4 Thousand.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 68Thousand shares worth $131.92 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 28000 shares estimated at $54.32 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 7.9 Thousand shares worth around $13.83 Thousand.

