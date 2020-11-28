In the latest trading session, 268,889 GTT Communications, Inc.(NYSE:GTT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.6. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $235.28 Million. GTT’s current price is a discount, trading about -294.25% off its 52-week high of $15.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.38, which suggests the current value is an impressive 15.5% up since then. When we look at GTT Communications, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 341.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 479.03 Million.

Analysts give the GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GTT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GTT Communications, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) trade information

Instantly GTT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.13-3 on Friday, Nov 27 added 3.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, meaning bulls need an upside of 125% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTT’s forecast low is $7 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +175% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 75% for it to hit the projected low.

GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $417.85 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that GTT Communications, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 01, 2020 will be $416.59 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $433.8 Million and $420Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.2%. The 2020 estimates are for GTT Communications, Inc. earnings to increase by 60.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.19% of GTT Communications, Inc. shares while 74.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.63%. There are 132 institutions holding the GTT Communications, Inc. stock share, with Spruce House Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 26.99% of the shares, roughly 15.88 Million GTT shares worth $81.92 Million.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.86% or 5.21 Million shares worth $26.88 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 670906 shares estimated at $3.34 Million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 663.48 Thousand shares worth around $5.41 Million.

