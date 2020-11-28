In the latest trading session, 357,728 Gritstone Oncology, Inc.(NASDAQ:GRTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.27 changing hands around -$0.12 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $123.49 Million. GRTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -296.33% off its 52-week high of $12.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.54, which suggests the current value is an impressive 22.32% up since then. When we look at Gritstone Oncology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 446.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 296.35 Million.

Analysts give the Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GRTS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gritstone Oncology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.68.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) trade information

Although GRTS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.46-5 on Friday, Nov 27 added 5.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.64%, with the 5-day performance at 0.2% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 244.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRTS’s forecast low is $4 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +419.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gritstone Oncology, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -47.85% over the past 6 months, a -1.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will rise +11.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.13 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Gritstone Oncology, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.35 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $884Million and $1.26 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Gritstone Oncology, Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.98% of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. shares while 60.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.37%. There are 113 institutions holding the Gritstone Oncology, Inc. stock share, with Versant Venture Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.22% of the shares, roughly 3.1 Million GRTS shares worth $8.22 Million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.1% or 3.06 Million shares worth $8.11 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 885562 shares estimated at $2.35 Million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 629.26 Thousand shares worth around $2.08 Million.

