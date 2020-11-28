In the latest trading session, 311,645 Genetron Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:GTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.73 changing hands around $0.46 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.21 Billion. GTH’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.99% off its 52-week high of $17.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.03, which suggests the current value is an impressive 34.23% up since then. When we look at Genetron Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 410.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 214.4 Million.
Analysts give the Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GTH as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Genetron Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.
Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTH’s forecast low is $19 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +45.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.38% for it to hit the projected low.
Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Genetron Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -32.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Genetron Holdings Limited shares while 20.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.58%. There are 47 institutions holding the Genetron Holdings Limited stock share, with Vivo Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 39.62% of the shares, roughly 6.34 Million GTH shares worth $75.7 Million.
Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.45% or 2.47 Million shares worth $29.52 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. With 2472191 shares estimated at $29.52 Million under it, the former controlled 15.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II held about 6.06% of the shares, roughly 970Thousand shares worth around $11.58 Million.
