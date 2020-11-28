In the latest trading session, 287,206 Gatos Silver, Inc.(NYSE:GATO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.72 changing hands around $0.39 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $397.71 Million. GATO’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.36% off its 52-week high of $7.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.78, which suggests the current value is an impressive 13.99% up since then. When we look at Gatos Silver, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 354.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 517.62 Million.

Analysts give the Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GATO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gatos Silver, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GATO’s forecast low is $8.5 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Gatos Silver, Inc. earnings to decrease by -224.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

