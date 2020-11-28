In the latest trading session, 233,593 FTS International, Inc.(NYSE:FTSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.08 changing hands around $1.84 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $102.67 Million. FTSI’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.96% off its 52-week high of $33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 94.71% up since then. When we look at FTS International, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 918.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 369.06 Million.

Analysts give the FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FTSI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. FTS International, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$5.04.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need a downside of -58.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTSI’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -58.07% for it to hit the projected low.

FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FTS International, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +85.04% over the past 6 months, a 1507.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -35.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FTS International, Inc. will drop -110%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -257.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -69.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.4 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that FTS International, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $26Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $142.3 Million and $151.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -77.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -82.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.2%. The 2020 estimates are for FTS International, Inc. earnings to decrease by -110.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)’s Major holders

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored