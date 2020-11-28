In the latest trading session, 330,952 Flotek Industries, Inc.(NYSE:FTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.09 changing hands around $0.01 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $152.77 Million. FTK’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.85% off its 52-week high of $3.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.42% up since then. When we look at Flotek Industries, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 925.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 492.36 Million.

Analysts give the Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FTK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Flotek Industries, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) trade information

Instantly FTK is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.40-1 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 12.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -28.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTK’s forecast low is $1.5 with $1.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -28.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Flotek Industries, Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.32% of Flotek Industries, Inc. shares while 46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.73%. There are 70 institutions holding the Flotek Industries, Inc. stock share, with Newtyn Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.73% of the shares, roughly 4.92 Million FTK shares worth $13.32 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.38% or 3.2 Million shares worth $8.67 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. With 1892315 shares estimated at $2.27 Million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 964.38 Thousand shares worth around $1.33 Million.

