In the latest trading session, 488,276 Freedom Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:FRHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.03 changing hands around $1.61 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.1 Billion. FRHC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.28% off its 52-week high of $36.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.78% up since then. When we look at Freedom Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 618.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 351.77 Million.

Analysts give the Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FRHC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Freedom Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) trade information

Instantly FRHC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $36.49- on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 1.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 615.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26, meaning bulls need a downside of -27.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRHC’s forecast low is $26 with $26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.84% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -27.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 120.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Freedom Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 247.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.89% of Freedom Holding Corp. shares while 2.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.14%. There are 45 institutions holding the Freedom Holding Corp. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.44% of the shares, roughly 836.09 Thousand FRHC shares worth $20.04 Million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 179.94 Thousand shares worth $4.31 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 49305 shares estimated at $1.18 Million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 35.81 Thousand shares worth around $853.26 Thousand.

