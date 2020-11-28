In the latest trading session, 298,997 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:FLXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.82 changing hands around -$0.02 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $533.59 Million. FLXN’s current price is a discount, trading about -112.38% off its 52-week high of $22.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 53.7% up since then. When we look at Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 439.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 538.87 Million.

Analysts give the Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FLXN as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) trade information

Although FLXN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.48- on Monday, Nov 23 added 5.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.48%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.41 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLXN’s forecast low is $16 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +223.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -4.84% over the past 6 months, a -33.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will rise +48.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.66 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $28.03 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.65 Million and $20.13 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 12.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.34% of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 104.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.43%. There are 199 institutions holding the Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Miller Value Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.7% of the shares, roughly 5.27 Million FLXN shares worth $54.91 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.36% or 4.12 Million shares worth $42.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. With 3823000 shares estimated at $39.8 Million under it, the former controlled 7.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held about 6.49% of the shares, roughly 3.2 Million shares worth around $33.31 Million.

