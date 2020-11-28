In the latest trading session, 485,822 Energy Focus, Inc.(NASDAQ:EFOI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.41 changing hands around $0.45 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.94 Million. EFOI’s current price is a discount, trading about -114.42% off its 52-week high of $11.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.8, which suggests the current value is an impressive 85.21% up since then. When we look at Energy Focus, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 160.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 203.28 Million.

Analysts give the Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EFOI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Energy Focus, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information

Instantly EFOI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 9.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.75- on Friday, Nov 27 added 5.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 209.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, meaning bulls need an upside of 103.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EFOI’s forecast low is $11 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +103.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 103.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2%. The 2020 estimates are for Energy Focus, Inc. earnings to increase by 21.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35% per year.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.15% of Energy Focus, Inc. shares while 17.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.63%. There are 16 institutions holding the Energy Focus, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.62% of the shares, roughly 91.9 Thousand EFOI shares worth $631.38 Thousand.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.04% or 71.28 Thousand shares worth $489.71 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 12891 shares estimated at $89.21 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 6.17 Thousand shares worth around $55.71 Thousand.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored