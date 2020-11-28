In the latest trading session, 293,995 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:DCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.47 changing hands around $0.71 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.3 Billion. DCT’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.61% off its 52-week high of $48. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 13.27% up since then. When we look at Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 581.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 462.97 Million.

Analysts give the Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DCT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DCT’s forecast low is $46 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.9% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -116.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.87% of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. shares while 28.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.87%. There are 129 institutions holding the Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.75% of the shares, roughly 11.45 Million DCT shares worth $520.13 Million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.01% or 5.24 Million shares worth $238.12 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 8694221 shares estimated at $394.98 Million under it, the former controlled 6.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 717Thousand shares worth around $32.57 Million.

