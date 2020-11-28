In the latest trading session, 224,428 Datto Holding Corp.(NYSE:MSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.86 changing hands around $0.16 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.48 Billion. MSP’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.1% off its 52-week high of $33.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.64, which suggests the current value is an impressive 7.97% up since then. When we look at Datto Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 640.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 Million.

Analysts give the Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended MSP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Datto Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MSP’s forecast low is $32 with $39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +39.99% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Datto Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 17.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)’s Major holders

