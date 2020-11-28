In the latest trading session, 291,682 RedHill Biopharma Ltd.(NASDAQ:RDHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.85 changing hands around $0.29 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $333.6 Million. RDHL’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.25% off its 52-week high of $11.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.26, which suggests the current value is an impressive 63.16% up since then. When we look at RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 407.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 338.05 Million.

Analysts give the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RDHL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Instantly RDHL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.49-6 on Friday, Nov 20 added 6.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.46%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 139.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RDHL’s forecast low is $12 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +205.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.59% for it to hit the projected low.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +24.82% over the past 6 months, a -20.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will rise +40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 98% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 975.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.68 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $37Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.59 Million and $1.06 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1515.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3403.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.9%. The 2020 estimates are for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. earnings to increase by 15.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.78% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares while 21.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.79%. There are 64 institutions holding the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock share, with Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.64% of the shares, roughly 2.11 Million RDHL shares worth $21.58 Million.

Ibex Investors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.01% or 1.88 Million shares worth $19.17 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF. With 172301 shares estimated at $1.37 Million under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 64.36 Thousand shares worth around $657.76 Thousand.

