In the latest trading session, 203,340 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation(NYSE:NNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.72 changing hands around $0.18 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $80.73 Million. NNA’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.49% off its 52-week high of $9.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the current value is an impressive 55.72% up since then. When we look at Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 202.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 170.59 Million.

Analysts give the Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NNA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) trade information

Instantly NNA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.81-1 on Friday, Nov 27 added 1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 101.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NNA’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 48.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -21.72% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation will rise +87%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 109.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 79.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $115Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 01, 2020 will be $168Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.97 Million and $85.45 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 95%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 96.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation earnings to increase by 43.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1% per year.

NNA Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around December 01, 2020. The 26.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.2. It is important to note, however, that the 26.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 17.16% per year.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.84% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation shares while 4.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.42%. There are 30 institutions holding the Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation stock share, with Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.07% of the shares, roughly 182.39 Thousand NNA shares worth $771.51 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.69% or 117.2 Thousand shares worth $495.76 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. With 101868 shares estimated at $373.86 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund held about 0.4% of the shares, roughly 68.9 Thousand shares worth around $291.45 Thousand.

