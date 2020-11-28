In the latest trading session, 696,501 GasLog Ltd.(NYSE:GLOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.25 changing hands around $0.11 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $309.3 Million. GLOG’s current price is a discount, trading about -217.54% off its 52-week high of $10.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.23, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.38% up since then. When we look at GasLog Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 833.73 Million.

Analysts give the GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GLOG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GasLog Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) trade information

Instantly GLOG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.5%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.29-1 on Monday, Nov 23 added 1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLOG’s forecast low is $2.25 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +84.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -30.77% for it to hit the projected low.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $176.88 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that GasLog Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $181.09 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $182.25 Million and $172.39 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.5%. The 2020 estimates are for GasLog Ltd. earnings to decrease by -394.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.54% per year.

GLOG Dividends

GasLog Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 04 – February 08, 2021. The 6.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 6.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.72% per year.

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.34% of GasLog Ltd. shares while 21.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.93%. There are 88 institutions holding the GasLog Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7% of the shares, roughly 6.65 Million GLOG shares worth $18.03 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.58% or 3.41 Million shares worth $9.23 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Invesco Select Companies Fund and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. With 3778296 shares estimated at $11.03 Million under it, the former controlled 3.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 1.15 Million shares worth around $3.35 Million.

