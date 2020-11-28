In the latest trading session, 236,073 Exicure, Inc.(NASDAQ:XCUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.6 changing hands around $0.19 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $139.57 Million. XCUR’s current price is a discount, trading about -140% off its 52-week high of $3.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.957, which suggests the current value is an impressive 40.19% up since then. When we look at Exicure, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 439.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 222.64 Million.

Analysts give the Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended XCUR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Exicure, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Instantly XCUR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 13.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.6131 on Friday, Nov 27 added 0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 918.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 650% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XCUR’s forecast low is $7 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1025% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 337.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exicure, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -42.65% over the past 6 months, a -50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exicure, Inc. will rise +15.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1303.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Exicure, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $2.12 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $310Million and $1.07 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 448.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 98.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Exicure, Inc. earnings to increase by 16.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.33% of Exicure, Inc. shares while 46.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.21%. There are 86 institutions holding the Exicure, Inc. stock share, with Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.54% of the shares, roughly 7.34 Million XCUR shares worth $12.85 Million.

Abingworth, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.72% or 6.98 Million shares worth $12.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1621663 shares estimated at $3.96 Million under it, the former controlled 3.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.7% of the shares, roughly 1.2 Million shares worth around $2.39 Million.

