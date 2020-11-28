In the latest trading session, 275,738 Comstock Mining Inc.(NYSE:LODE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.02 changing hands around -$0.02 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.13 Million. LODE’s current price is a discount, trading about -107.84% off its 52-week high of $2.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the current value is an impressive 77.45% up since then. When we look at Comstock Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 549.5 Million.

Analysts give the Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LODE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Comstock Mining Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 341.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LODE’s forecast low is $4.5 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +341.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 341.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Comstock Mining Inc. earnings to increase by 75.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.93% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares while 8.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.07%. There are 29 institutions holding the Comstock Mining Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.37% of the shares, roughly 816.58 Thousand LODE shares worth $881.9 Thousand.

Van den Berg Management Inc, dba Century Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.96% or 329.28 Thousand shares worth $355.62 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and U.S. Global Investors Fund-World Precious Minerals Fund. With 129000 shares estimated at $139.32 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Investors Fund-World Precious Minerals Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 106.6 Thousand shares worth around $101.26 Thousand.

