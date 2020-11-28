In the latest trading session, 242,239 Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:CVGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.29 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $224.79 Million. CVGI’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.21% off its 52-week high of $7.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.24, which suggests the current value is an impressive 82.99% up since then. When we look at Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 274.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.93 Million.

Analysts give the Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CVGI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) trade information

Instantly CVGI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.48-2 on Friday, Nov 27 added 2.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) is 0.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 623.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVGI’s forecast low is $8 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +92.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +214.22% over the past 6 months, a -92.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 250% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $181.01 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $172.89 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $189.49 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12% per year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.71% of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. shares while 60.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.81%. There are 96 institutions holding the Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.28% of the shares, roughly 2.36 Million CVGI shares worth $15.42 Million.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.04% or 1.63 Million shares worth $10.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. With 1113179 shares estimated at $3.22 Million under it, the former controlled 3.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 588.09 Thousand shares worth around $1.38 Million.

