In the latest trading session, 362,469 Clearside Biomedical, Inc.(NASDAQ:CLSD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.95 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $94.29 Million. CLSD’s current price is a discount, trading about -111.8% off its 52-week high of $4.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.59% up since then. When we look at Clearside Biomedical, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 335.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 167.71 Million.

Analysts give the Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CLSD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Clearside Biomedical, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) trade information

Although CLSD has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.08 on Friday, Nov 27 added 6.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) is 0.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 207.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLSD’s forecast low is $3 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +310.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 53.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.49 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Clearside Biomedical, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $3.42 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.94 Million and $4.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -23.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. earnings to increase by 70.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.08% of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. shares while 41.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.04%. There are 54 institutions holding the Clearside Biomedical, Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.16% of the shares, roughly 3.95 Million CLSD shares worth $6.08 Million.

Carmignac Gestion holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.05% or 2.44 Million shares worth $3.76 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1020491 shares estimated at $1.92 Million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 556.95 Thousand shares worth around $1.05 Million.

