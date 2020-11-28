In the latest trading session, 275,877 ClearOne, Inc.(NASDAQ:CLRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.65 changing hands around $0.18 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.74 Million. CLRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.58% off its 52-week high of $3.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.37, which suggests the current value is an impressive 48.3% up since then. When we look at ClearOne, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 243.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 161.66 Million.

Analysts give the ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CLRO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ClearOne, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) trade information

Instantly CLRO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 7.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.70-1 on Friday, Nov 27 added 1.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.6%, with the 5-day performance at 0.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) is 0.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLRO’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 50.94% for it to hit the projected low.

ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.68 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ClearOne, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 01, 2018 will be $7.21 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.56 Million and $9.26 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -36.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.4%. The 2020 estimates are for ClearOne, Inc. earnings to increase by 73.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13% per year.

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.67% of ClearOne, Inc. shares while 7.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.46%. There are 17 institutions holding the ClearOne, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.93% of the shares, roughly 362.43 Thousand CLRO shares worth $829.96 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.88% or 353.65 Thousand shares worth $809.85 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 231050 shares estimated at $462.1 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 114.46 Thousand shares worth around $228.93 Thousand.

