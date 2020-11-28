In the latest trading session, 203,889 CEL-SCI Corporation(NYSE:CVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.94 changing hands around $0.45 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $499.8 Million. CVM’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.1% off its 52-week high of $18. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.35, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50.93% up since then. When we look at CEL-SCI Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 374.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 507.69 Million.

Analysts give the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CVM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CEL-SCI Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVM’s forecast low is $19 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 46.83% for it to hit the projected low.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.3%. The 2020 estimates are for CEL-SCI Corporation earnings to increase by 62.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.3% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares while 31.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.15%. There are 156 institutions holding the CEL-SCI Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.07% of the shares, roughly 2.34 Million CVM shares worth $29.89 Million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.64% or 1.79 Million shares worth $22.83 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1192387 shares estimated at $14.34 Million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 946.21 Thousand shares worth around $14.12 Million.

