In the latest trading session, 217,200 Cardtronics plc(NASDAQ:CATM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.9 changing hands around $0.17 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.15 Billion. CATM’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.05% off its 52-week high of $47.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.71, which suggests the current value is an impressive 39.34% up since then. When we look at Cardtronics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 478.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 455.2 Million.

Analysts give the Cardtronics plc (CATM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CATM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cardtronics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CATM’s forecast low is $21 with $45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +73.75% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Cardtronics plc (CATM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cardtronics plc share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +2.25% over the past 6 months, a -39.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cardtronics plc will drop -22.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $275.53 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Cardtronics plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $288.06 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $338.81 Million and $306.6 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Cardtronics plc earnings to decrease by -36.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.8% per year.

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.54% of Cardtronics plc shares while 115.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 117.73%. There are 237 institutions holding the Cardtronics plc stock share, with Hudson Executive Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 19.44% of the shares, roughly 8.64 Million CATM shares worth $171.17 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.59% or 5.15 Million shares worth $102.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 2886983 shares estimated at $64.47 Million under it, the former controlled 6.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 4.9% of the shares, roughly 2.18 Million shares worth around $38.81 Million.

