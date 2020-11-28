In the latest trading session, 256,934 CareDx, Inc(NASDAQ:CDNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $57.5 changing hands around $1.42 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.83 Billion. CDNA’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.7% off its 52-week high of $62.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.04, which suggests the current value is an impressive 77.32% up since then. When we look at CareDx, Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 496.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 575.86 Million.

Analysts give the CareDx, Inc (CDNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CDNA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CareDx, Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

Instantly CDNA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $62.50- on Monday, Nov 23 added 8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.67%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDNA’s forecast low is $54 with $66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.09% for it to hit the projected low.

CareDx, Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.1 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that CareDx, Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $54.85 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.82 Million and $38.38 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.3%. The 2020 estimates are for CareDx, Inc earnings to increase by 60.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.82% of CareDx, Inc shares while 100.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.71%. There are 276 institutions holding the CareDx, Inc stock share, with Fred Alger Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.36% of the shares, roughly 5.1 Million CDNA shares worth $193.54 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.36% or 3.63 Million shares worth $137.56 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 4197582 shares estimated at $139.99 Million under it, the former controlled 8.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 3.42% of the shares, roughly 1.68 Million shares worth around $56.18 Million.

