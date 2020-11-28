In the latest trading session, 387,739 Broadway Financial Corporation(NASDAQ:BYFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.76 changing hands around -$0.12 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.07 Million. BYFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -310.8% off its 52-week high of $7.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the current value is an impressive 40.91% up since then. When we look at Broadway Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 749.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1Million.

Analysts give the Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BYFC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Broadway Financial Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) trade information

Although BYFC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -6.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.02 on Wednesday, Nov 25 added 12.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 54.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 752.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BYFC’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +752.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 752.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Broadway Financial Corporation earnings to decrease by -125.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.59% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares while 9.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.51%. There are 18 institutions holding the Broadway Financial Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.67% of the shares, roughly 322.66 Thousand BYFC shares worth $542.07 Thousand.

EJF Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.04% or 200Thousand shares worth $336Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 291631 shares estimated at $615.34 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 45.13 Thousand shares worth around $83.94 Thousand.

