In the latest trading session, 270,426 BlackLine, Inc.(NASDAQ:BL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $120.38 changing hands around $5.15 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.89 Billion. BL’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.12% off its 52-week high of $120.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.32, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.17% up since then. When we look at BlackLine, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 398.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 554.48 Million.

Analysts give the BlackLine, Inc. (BL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BlackLine, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) trade information

Instantly BL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $120.53 on Friday, Nov 27 added 0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $104.89, meaning bulls need a downside of -12.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BL’s forecast low is $63 with $125 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +3.84% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -47.67% for it to hit the projected low.

BlackLine, Inc. (BL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $91.56 Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that BlackLine, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $95.71 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $80.26 Million and $82.6 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.6%. The 2020 estimates are for BlackLine, Inc. earnings to decrease by -14%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50% per year.

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.76% of BlackLine, Inc. shares while 97.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.59%. There are 399 institutions holding the BlackLine, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.76% of the shares, roughly 4.44 Million BL shares worth $398.07 Million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.01% or 4.01 Million shares worth $359.82 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3134403 shares estimated at $280.94 Million under it, the former controlled 5.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 1.37 Million shares worth around $113.45 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored