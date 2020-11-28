In the latest trading session, 219,053 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.(NYSE:BHVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $91.36 changing hands around $1.74 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.48 Billion. BHVN’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.3% off its 52-week high of $100.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.56, which suggests the current value is an impressive 70.93% up since then. When we look at Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 821.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 565.74 Million.

Analysts give the Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BHVN as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $99.58- on Friday, Nov 20 added 8.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.68%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BHVN’s forecast low is $63 with $110 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.4% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -31.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. earnings to decrease by -77.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.61% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares while 104.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 120.43%. There are 303 institutions holding the Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.59% of the shares, roughly 5.75 Million BHVN shares worth $373.62 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.75% or 3.45 Million shares worth $224.19 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 3564606 shares estimated at $231.74 Million under it, the former controlled 5.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 4.14% of the shares, roughly 2.48 Million shares worth around $161.36 Million.

