In the latest trading session, 642,149 Beam Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:BEAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.66 changing hands around $2.97 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.76 Billion. BEAM’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.38% off its 52-week high of $47.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $13, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.72% up since then. When we look at Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 448.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 651.68 Million.

Analysts give the Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BEAM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.66.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Instantly BEAM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $47.84- on Friday, Nov 27 added 0.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BEAM’s forecast low is $38 with $47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.38% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -20.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Beam Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 22.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.84% of Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares while 65.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.79%. There are 123 institutions holding the Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.64% of the shares, roughly 7.33 Million BEAM shares worth $180.43 Million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.79% or 3.35 Million shares worth $82.59 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 384279 shares estimated at $10.76 Million under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 322.74 Thousand shares worth around $9.04 Million.

