In the latest trading session, 409,803 Amplify Energy Corp.(NYSE:AMPY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.09 changing hands around -$0.06 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.05 Million. AMPY’s current price is a discount, trading about -595.41% off its 52-week high of $7.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the current value is an impressive 55.05% up since then. When we look at Amplify Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 825.18 Million.

Analysts give the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AMPY as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Amplify Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

Although AMPY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -5.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.15 on Wednesday, Nov 25 added 5.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.84%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is 0.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 164.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMPY’s forecast low is $2.88 with $2.88 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +164.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 164.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Amplify Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -162.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 05, 2020. The 37.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.5. It is important to note, however, that the 37.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.79% of Amplify Energy Corp. shares while 54.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.13%. There are 92 institutions holding the Amplify Energy Corp. stock share, with Fir Tree Capital Management LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 25.46% of the shares, roughly 9.59 Million AMPY shares worth $8.17 Million.

Lasry, Marc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.8% or 2.56 Million shares worth $2.18 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 772672 shares estimated at $950.39 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 294.56 Thousand shares worth around $362.31 Thousand.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored