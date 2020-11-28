In the latest trading session, 300,440 American Shared Hospital Services(NYSE:AMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.1 changing hands around $0.16 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.1 Million. AMS’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.48% off its 52-week high of $3.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the current value is an impressive 44.76% up since then. When we look at American Shared Hospital Services’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 40.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 143.76 Million.

Analysts give the American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AMS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. American Shared Hospital Services’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) trade information

Instantly AMS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.3%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.19-4 on Friday, Nov 27 added 4.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83, meaning bulls need an upside of 3852.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMS’s forecast low is $83 with $83 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +3852.38% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3852.38% for it to hit the projected low.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.9%. The 2020 estimates are for American Shared Hospital Services earnings to decrease by -36.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.01% of American Shared Hospital Services shares while 8.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.25%. There are 16 institutions holding the American Shared Hospital Services stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.58% of the shares, roughly 206.38 Thousand AMS shares worth $373.55 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.17% or 125.2 Thousand shares worth $226.61 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 125200 shares estimated at $226.61 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 87.47 Thousand shares worth around $176.69 Thousand.

