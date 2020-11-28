In the latest trading session, 587,718 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.(NASDAQ:ARLP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.64 changing hands around $0.3 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $590.19 Million. ARLP’s current price is a discount, trading about -159.05% off its 52-week high of $12.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.63, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.32% up since then. When we look at Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 646.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 582.12 Million.

Analysts give the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARLP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

Instantly ARLP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.72-1 on Friday, Nov 27 added 1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.57%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is 0.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 538.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARLP’s forecast low is $5 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +51.63% over the past 6 months, a -157% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -59.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will drop -60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 106.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.4% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. earnings to increase by 11.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.83% per year.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.89% of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. shares while 12.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.12%. There are 107 institutions holding the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. stock share, with Magnolia Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.99% of the shares, roughly 5.07 Million ARLP shares worth $14.05 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 1.81 Million shares worth $5.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Neuberger & Berman MLP & Energy Income Fund and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. With 700000 shares estimated at $1.94 Million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 405.32 Thousand shares worth around $1.35 Million.

