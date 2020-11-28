In the latest trading session, 385,805 Aethlon Medical, Inc.(NASDAQ:AEMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.82 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22Million. AEMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -138.46% off its 52-week high of $4.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.24% up since then. When we look at Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 247.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 564.19 Million.

Analysts give the Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AEMD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Instantly AEMD is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 7.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.88 on Friday, Nov 27 added 3.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.89%, with the 5-day performance at 0.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 529.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, meaning bulls need an upside of 394.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEMD’s forecast low is $9 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +394.51% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 394.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aethlon Medical, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +23.81% over the past 6 months, a -70.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aethlon Medical, Inc. will rise +88.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Aethlon Medical, Inc. earnings to increase by 63.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.66% of Aethlon Medical, Inc. shares while 10.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.65%. There are 21 institutions holding the Aethlon Medical, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.01% of the shares, roughly 122.51 Thousand AEMD shares worth $165.39 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 66.53 Thousand shares worth $89.81 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 122512 shares estimated at $248.7 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 8.87 Thousand shares worth around $12.59 Thousand.

