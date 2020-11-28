In the latest trading session, 545,742 ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:AEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.15 changing hands around $0.36 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.14 Million. AEY’s current price is a discount, trading about -106.03% off its 52-week high of $6.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 52.38% up since then. When we look at ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 332.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 182.16 Million.

Analysts give the ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AEY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) trade information

Instantly AEY is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 12.9%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.17-0 on Friday, Nov 27 added 0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) is 0.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 411.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.3%. The 2020 estimates are for ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 25.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.82% of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. shares while 5.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.91%. There are 21 institutions holding the ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.27% of the shares, roughly 150.06 Thousand AEY shares worth $288.12 Thousand.

Creative Planning holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.87% or 102.23 Thousand shares worth $196.28 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 79262 shares estimated at $175.96 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 75Thousand shares worth around $144Thousand.

