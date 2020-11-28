In the latest trading session, 207,388 ACCO Brands Corporation(NYSE:ACCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.98 changing hands around -$0.13 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $754.08 Million. ACCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.61% off its 52-week high of $11.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.02% up since then. When we look at ACCO Brands Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 667.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 632.54 Million.

Analysts give the ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACCO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ACCO Brands Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) trade information

Although ACCO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.6%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.40-5 on Tuesday, Nov 24 added 5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACCO’s forecast low is $8 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +75.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.25% for it to hit the projected low.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $445.84 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that ACCO Brands Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $399.48 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $537.4 Million and $384.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.1%. The 2020 estimates are for ACCO Brands Corporation earnings to increase by 3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

ACCO Dividends

ACCO Brands Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 09 – February 15, 2021. The 3.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 3.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.87% of ACCO Brands Corporation shares while 93.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.17%. There are 261 institutions holding the ACCO Brands Corporation stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.45% of the shares, roughly 7.98 Million ACCO shares worth $46.3 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.42% or 7.96 Million shares worth $46.15 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2997348 shares estimated at $19.54 Million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 2.66 Million shares worth around $18.92 Million.

