In the latest trading session, 254,980 Acceleron Pharma Inc.(NASDAQ:XLRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $117.75 changing hands around $4 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.1 Billion. XLRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.32% off its 52-week high of $124.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $46, which suggests the current value is an impressive 60.93% up since then. When we look at Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 203.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.4 Million.

Analysts give the Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended XLRN as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.57.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $131.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XLRN’s forecast low is $100 with $155 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Acceleron Pharma Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +21.07% over the past 6 months, a 8.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acceleron Pharma Inc. will drop -29.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.73 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $30.44 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.34 Million and $4.34 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 600.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Acceleron Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 8.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.09% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares while 90.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.7%. There are 338 institutions holding the Acceleron Pharma Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.69% of the shares, roughly 5.84 Million XLRN shares worth $657.27 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.62% or 5.2 Million shares worth $584.64 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 1563353 shares estimated at $175.92 Million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 1.44 Million shares worth around $161.86 Million.

